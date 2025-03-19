Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitclothingadultFigurehead (c. 1940) by Joseph GoldbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 847 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2891 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079863/figurehead-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083464/figurehead-quaker-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Bust of Washington (c. 1937) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074756/figurehead-bust-washington-c-1937-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065933/figurehead-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Quaker (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060525/figurehead-quaker-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Bust of Voltaire (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073425/carved-bust-voltaire-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Indian Bust (c. 1937) by David Ramagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078303/wooden-indian-bust-c-1937-david-ramageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseFigure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseBillethead (c. 1940) by Frances Cohen and Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085423/billethead-c-1940-frances-cohen-and-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license"Victorian Lady" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078450/victorian-lady-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073780/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074753/figurehead-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Indian (1935/1942) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060513/figurehead-indian-19351942-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1940) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089115/cigar-store-indian-c-1940-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074770/figurehead-hercules-c-1937-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086162/jar-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086878/stoneware-jar-c-1940-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088962/bonnet-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license