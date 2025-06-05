Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotoFigure of a Sailor (c. 1940) by Lucille ChabotOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 972 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3319 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licensePine Bust of Washington (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080991/pine-bust-washington-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Mermaid (c.       