Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalfacepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainadultFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina LowryOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 923 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3152 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePoodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076505/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurine (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085813/figurine-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075282/horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "Henry Clay" (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060512/figurehead-henry-clay-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseChalkware Figure (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082991/chalkware-figure-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085594/dancing-doll-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065086/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseHitching Post Finial (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086066/hitching-post-finial-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFigurine (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085816/figurine-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, American election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943232/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseBaseball Player (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059013/baseball-player-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual collage element remix set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791350/spiritual-collage-element-remix-set-editable-designView licenseToby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086957/toby-figure-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Halloween trick or treating watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612458/png-anthropomorphic-face-bearView licenseCivil War Soldier (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089136/civil-war-soldier-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePoodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076509/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseStar of Bethlehem Quilt (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry and Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086833/star-bethlehem-quilt-c-1940-mina-lowry-and-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseWhirligig (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087173/whirligig-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, American election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943228/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseFigurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074789/figurine-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people applauding with joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900927/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView licensePa. German Chalkware Shepherd Boy (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076064/pa-german-chalkware-shepherd-boy-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon wedding ceremony watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613391/png-accessory-adult-animalView licenseDecoy (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085612/decoy-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license