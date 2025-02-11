rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fish Net Mender (c. 1940) by Dorothea Bates
Save
Edit Image
fishartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsforkphotocc0
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fireplace Tongs (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbarger
Fireplace Tongs (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087750/fireplace-tongs-c-1941-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Salmon Instagram post template, editable text
Salmon Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543187/salmon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Comb (c. 1940) by Irene Lawson
Comb (c. 1940) by Irene Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089176/comb-c-1940-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Grilled salmon, restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
Grilled salmon, restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543183/grilled-salmon-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wafer Iron (c. 1936) by Paul Ward
Wafer Iron (c. 1936) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072332/wafer-iron-c-1936-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor berry cake design element set
Editable watercolor berry cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264979/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView license
Ladle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Busey
Ladle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Busey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075642/ladle-c-1937-rosa-buseyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243224/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView license
Wooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
Wooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088417/wooden-spoon-rack-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243228/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView license
Ladle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulone
Ladle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066800/ladle-c-1936-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor countryside garden design element set
Editable watercolor countryside garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15776079/editable-watercolor-countryside-garden-design-element-setView license
Childs Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevier
Childs Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083050/childs-porridge-spoon-c-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coral design element set
Editable watercolor coral design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15226913/editable-watercolor-coral-design-element-setView license
Shoe Last (1938) by Michael Fallon
Shoe Last (1938) by Michael Fallon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081532/shoe-last-1938-michael-fallonFree Image from public domain license
Homemade bakery Instagram post template, editable text
Homemade bakery Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894853/homemade-bakery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crucifix (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Crucifix (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065339/crucifix-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
Editable watercolor seafood design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243184/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Fresh seafood poster template, editable text and design
Fresh seafood poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563203/fresh-seafood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Drinking Cup (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Drinking Cup (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085746/drinking-cup-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coral design element set
Editable watercolor coral design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15226623/editable-watercolor-coral-design-element-setView license
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288459/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView license
Butter Ladle (1939) by Alexander Anderson
Butter Ladle (1939) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082844/butter-ladle-1939-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Fishing Instagram post template, editable text
Fishing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597292/fishing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coral design element set
Editable watercolor coral design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15226830/editable-watercolor-coral-design-element-setView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089343/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Fishing camp Instagram post template, editable text
Fishing camp Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597284/fishing-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brown
Chair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085549/chair-frame-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain license
Croissant bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Croissant bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894855/croissant-bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Silver Sugar Spoon (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarello
Silver Sugar Spoon (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarello
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071431/silver-sugar-spoon-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain license
Fishing tournament poster template, editable text and design
Fishing tournament poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559917/fishing-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bishop Hill: Small Spoon (c. 1939) by William Ludwig and Archie Thompson
Bishop Hill: Small Spoon (c. 1939) by William Ludwig and Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082704/bishop-hill-small-spoon-c-1939-william-ludwig-and-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coral design element set
Editable watercolor coral design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15226463/editable-watercolor-coral-design-element-setView license
Fork (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarello
Fork (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarello
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066062/fork-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain license