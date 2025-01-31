Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingsglasssketchmugFlip (c. 1940) by Roberta SpicerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 940 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3208 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPassover celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572121/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081484/shaving-mug-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licensePassover seder Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572114/passover-seder-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081481/shaving-mug-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMug (c. 1939) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084045/mug-c-1939-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086459/pitcher-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licensePNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088969/bonnet-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licensePaperweight (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089487/paperweight-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseQuaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068128/quaker-dress-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDecoy (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079581/decoy-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1939) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082848/butter-mold-c-1939-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseFlip Glass (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085877/flip-glass-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBird (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078618/bird-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseFountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079994/fountain-figure-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081038/pitcher-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612455/cartoon-dog-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseCalash (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064481/calash-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089553/pitcher-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseFlip Glass (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085880/flip-glass-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseTumbler (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087031/tumbler-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848776/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064399/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086231/lamp-c-1940-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license