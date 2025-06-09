Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartpublic domainsnakedrawingsphotoantiquecc0Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Neva CoffeyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3310 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRetro monochrome collage with a hooded figure, snakes, and floral motifs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22189170/image-background-png-flowerView licenseMatch Safe (c. 1940) by Neva Coffeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086319/match-safe-c-1940-neva-coffeyFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607402/islamic-clothing-poster-templateView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085866/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607395/islamic-clothing-facebook-story-templateView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079941/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal tattoo celestial drawing design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15849153/editable-animal-tattoo-celestial-drawing-design-element-setView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074889/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607409/islamic-clothing-blog-banner-templateView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085883/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060940/islamic-clothing-facebook-post-templateView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085867/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-filippo-porreca-and-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseExotic Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14684796/exotic-instagram-story-templateView licenseMatch Safe (c. 1940) by Neva Coffeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086317/match-safe-c-1940-neva-coffeyFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049862/image-butterfly-flower-animalView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085329/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dark green vintage fashion design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378658/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066026/flat-iron-holder-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23093825/image-green-leaf-butterfly-roseView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079014/candle-holder-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseCat ruining houseplant collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398425/cat-ruining-houseplant-collage-elementView licensePa. German Flatiron Holder (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080783/pa-german-flatiron-holder-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseSnake guide Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709191/snake-guide-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlatiron/Crimping Iron (1935/1942) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060604/flatironcrimping-iron-19351942-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseSnake week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663109/snake-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlatiron (1935/1942) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060597/flatiron-19351942-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715878/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085868/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715834/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080808/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal tattoo celestial drawing design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15848952/editable-animal-tattoo-celestial-drawing-design-element-setView licensePa. German Flat-iron Stand (1935/1942) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061485/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-19351942-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079955/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle animal background, wildlife border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833988/vintage-jungle-animal-background-wildlife-border-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1939) by John Petruccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083571/flat-iron-stand-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim prayers Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061952/muslim-prayers-facebook-post-templateView licensePa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080786/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715804/japanese-oriental-cloud-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083518/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license