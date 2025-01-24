Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantpatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotorugFlowered Challis Gown (c. 1940) by Lester KauschOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 929 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3170 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFloral boutique poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854314/floral-boutique-poster-templateView licenseSilk Gown (Detail) (c. 1940) by Lester Kauschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086737/silk-gown-detail-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Lester Kauschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085715/dress-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain licenseBeyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licensePurse (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086567/purse-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713096/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1940) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085393/beaded-bag-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068173/quilt-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmbroidered Christening Blanket (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074682/embroidered-christening-blanket-c-1937-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131838/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseChintz (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083074/chintz-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor olive leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131907/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Lillian M Mossellerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066405/hooked-rug-c-1936-lillian-mossellerFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable Cover (Chenille) (c. 1936) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072038/table-cover-chenille-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseStencilled Wall Decoration (c. 1936) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071883/stencilled-wall-decoration-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBurse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseSilk with Embroidered Flowers (c. 1941) by Douglas Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088146/silk-with-embroidered-flowers-c-1941-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup element, Ludovit Cordak's landscape painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544201/png-art-blank-space-copyView licenseBlanket (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064347/blanket-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158929/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085407/bedspread-c-1940-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseEcclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083439/ecclesiastical-vestment-c-1939-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border background, brown paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086452/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1940-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066450/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066420/hooked-rug-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881948/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseChintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073719/chintz-border-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license