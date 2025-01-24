rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturebedroompublic domainpaintingsbedknife
Bedroom sale Instagram post template, editable text
Bedroom sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11651330/bedroom-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli and Hazel Sheckler
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli and Hazel Sheckler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085444/bit-c-1940-regli-and-hazel-shecklerFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Side Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
Side Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071045/side-table-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085435/bit-c-1940-regliFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom's picture frame mockup, editable design
Bedroom's picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13312999/bedrooms-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Design on Back of Hitchcock Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
Design on Back of Hitchcock Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065439/design-back-hitchcock-chair-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom sale Instagram post template
Bedroom sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444230/bedroom-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Showroom visit Instagram post template
Showroom visit Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444272/showroom-visit-instagram-post-templateView license
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Spur (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
Spur (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086819/spur-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
3D Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles editable remix
3D Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458650/vincent-van-goghs-bedroom-arles-editable-remixView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086814/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072277/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Powder Flask (c. 1940) by Robert Clark
Powder Flask (c. 1940) by Robert Clark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086515/powder-flask-c-1940-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055768/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Pack Saddle (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Pack Saddle (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089480/pack-saddle-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086803/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072269/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Match Holder (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamy
Match Holder (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086305/match-holder-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom stories Facebook post template
Bedroom stories Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825550/bedroom-stories-facebook-post-templateView license
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Bit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barks
Bit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Carpentry: an assortment of tools. Engraving by N. L. Rousseau after Gallet.
Carpentry: an assortment of tools. Engraving by N. L. Rousseau after Gallet.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13972962/carpentry-assortment-tools-engraving-rousseau-after-galletFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Albert Taxson
Skewers and Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Albert Taxson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086744/skewers-and-holder-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Mattress ad Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView license
Bed Posts (c. 1936) by Walter W Jennings
Bed Posts (c. 1936) by Walter W Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064245/bed-posts-c-1936-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705857/png-aesthetic-art-bedView license
Half Model of a Screw Steamer (1855) by Rijkswerf Vlissingen
Half Model of a Screw Steamer (1855) by Rijkswerf Vlissingen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13751115/half-model-screw-steamer-1855-rijkswerf-vlissingenFree Image from public domain license