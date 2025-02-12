rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Four Textile Samples (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
Save
Edit Image
public domaindeertapestrybirdanimalfacepersonart
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Cotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
Cotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083207/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Child's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085582/childs-saving-bank-deer-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084871/tapestry-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Covered Dish (Hen) (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
Covered Dish (Hen) (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089211/covered-dish-hen-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Old Colonial Handwoven Bedspread (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
Old Colonial Handwoven Bedspread (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086434/old-colonial-handwoven-bedspread-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
Cotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083209/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue aesthetic vintage collage
Editable blue aesthetic vintage collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517105/editable-blue-aesthetic-vintage-collageView license
Deer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
Deer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079578/deer-weather-vane-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Ben Lassen
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Ben Lassen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087149/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-ben-lassenFree Image from public domain license
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Bernard Westmacott
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Bernard Westmacott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082240/weather-vane-c-1938-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522110/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Hooked Rug (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086085/hooked-rug-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
Aesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517081/aesthetic-ephemera-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078131/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082255/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Editable beige aesthetic vintage collage
Editable beige aesthetic vintage collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517080/editable-beige-aesthetic-vintage-collageView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstiel
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstiel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085195/weather-vane-c-1939-helen-alpiner-blumenstielFree Image from public domain license
Editable woodland design element set
Editable woodland design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15492954/editable-woodland-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078127/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage elite life illustration editable design, community remix
Vintage elite life illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Rooster Woodcarving (c. 1940) by Marian Page
Rooster Woodcarving (c. 1940) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086626/rooster-woodcarving-c-1940-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345904/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Pin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
Pin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084254/pin-tray-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345883/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072515/weather-vane-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Woman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Woman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465716/woman-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072927/bandbox-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage art
Stag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349849/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086530/printed-cotton-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080812/pa-german-gravy-boat-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license