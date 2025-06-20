rawpixel
Fragment of Wall Decoration (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
personartwatercolorwallpublic domainpaintingsphotohuman
Street wall editable mockup
Street wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView license
Wall Decoration (1940) by Michael Lauretano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087091/wall-decoration-1940-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544987/picture-frame-editable-mockup-vintage-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Masonic Picture (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano and Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083993/masonic-picture-c-1939-michael-lauretano-and-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320171/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086011/hand-painted-wall-detail-c-1940-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tray (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087024/tray-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Jan Veth's Greek statue painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304342/png-adult-art-museumView license
Wall Paper (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085130/wall-paper-fragment-c-1939-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551355/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Roger Deats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087132/weather-vane-c-1940-roger-deatsFree Image from public domain license
Kids dream career, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551372/kids-dream-career-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Comb (c. 1940) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089180/comb-c-1940-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
DIY Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599334/diy-instagram-post-templateView license
Bandbox (c. 1940) by Lazar Rubinstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085382/bandbox-c-1940-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license
Wall Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566155/wall-effectView license
Stencilled Floor (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086841/stencilled-floor-c-1940-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's t-shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12341918/editable-womens-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Bandbox Sections (c. 1940) by Lazar Rubinstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085378/bandbox-sections-c-1940-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699021/art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085381/bandbox-c-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license
Woman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702368/woman-and-tiger-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10318675/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Alvin M Gully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086832/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1940-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320213/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Bandbox or Hat Box (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085379/bandbox-hat-box-c-1940-jessie-youngsFree Image from public domain license
Painting tips Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599336/painting-tips-instagram-post-templateView license
Bandbox Paper (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082598/bandbox-paper-c-1939-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain license
World art day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467876/world-art-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vase (c. 1940) by Michael Trekur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087066/vase-c-1940-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
Shaker Textile Sample (c. 1940) by Harold Weisenborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086694/shaker-textile-sample-c-1940-harold-weisenbornFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089264/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10208804/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView license
Ring (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086611/ring-c-1940-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Elizabeth Valentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089278/coverlet-c-1940-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain license