rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Girl's Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainclothinggirlspaintingsfashion
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Afternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Afternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085321/afternoon-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085727/dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Mom & kid special offer Facebook story template
Mom & kid special offer Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534124/mom-kid-special-offer-facebook-story-templateView license
Spencer (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Spencer (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086790/spencer-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template
Kids book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView license
Girl's Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Girl's Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060701/girls-dress-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Mom & kid special offer poster template
Mom & kid special offer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534123/mom-kid-special-offer-poster-templateView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073059/bodice-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Mom & kid special offer Facebook post template
Mom & kid special offer Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063761/mom-kid-special-offer-facebook-post-templateView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074546/dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1942) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088572/dress-c-1942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074557/dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065699/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Mom & kid special offer blog banner template
Mom & kid special offer blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534122/mom-kid-special-offer-blog-banner-templateView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079717/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065705/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060213/dress-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079722/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day promotion Facebook post template
Mother's day promotion Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063296/mothers-day-promotion-facebook-post-templateView license
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069835/traveling-coat-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Girls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Girls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389025/girls-picnic-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065776/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Kids in Halloween costume png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids in Halloween costume png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527513/kids-halloween-costume-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Ball Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Ball Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064186/ball-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992060/image-paper-cartoon-personView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Kids in Halloween costume, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids in Halloween costume, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544310/kids-halloween-costume-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Visiting Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Visiting Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063618/visiting-dress-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Learning quote Facebook story template
Learning quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788919/learning-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075010/girls-dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Dress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060322/dress-with-cape-collar-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license