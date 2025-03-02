Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglasslampoilGlass Oil Lamp (1940) by Carl BuergernissOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 936 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3194 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSummer drinks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932573/summer-drinks-poster-templateView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086216/lamp-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseFree delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932563/free-delivery-poster-templateView licenseJar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712151/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licenseApron (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085338/apron-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseArt & wine workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12769053/art-wine-workshop-poster-templateView licenseChild's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085582/childs-saving-bank-deer-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1941) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088021/salt-cellar-c-1941-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail 101, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17003190/cocktail-101-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089554/pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052681/cocktail-101-poster-templateView licenseBronze Bell for the Dining Room (c. 1941) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087401/bronze-bell-for-the-dining-room-c-1941-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseSummer drinks Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571914/summer-drinks-instagram-post-templateView licenseHandbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085994/handbag-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052682/cocktail-party-poster-templateView licenseMortar and Pestle (1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084029/mortar-and-pestle-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail & wine bar Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571955/cocktail-wine-bar-instagram-post-templateView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084027/mortar-and-pestle-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseCombination Lamp/Candle Holder (c. 1940) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089199/combination-lampcandle-holder-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseMug for Table Use (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086409/mug-for-table-use-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseSummer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830103/png-1890-art-artworkView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087179/whale-oil-lamp-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licensePie Plate (c. 1938) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080987/pie-plate-c-1938-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460255/world-art-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpoon Holder (1935/1942) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063302/spoon-holder-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseHouse of art blog banner template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23270510/image-sky-light-personView licenseFlask (1935/1942) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060568/flask-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseASMR video blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051646/asmr-video-blog-banner-templateView licenseBrass Candlestick (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089021/brass-candlestick-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059871/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseCast Iron Bank: Merry go Round (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085534/cast-iron-bank-merry-round-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseWinslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059882/winslow-homers-boys-dory-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHoop (c. 1940) by Jean Gordonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086080/hoop-c-1940-jean-gordonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059794/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseFlat Iron Stand (1941) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087760/flat-iron-stand-1941-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license