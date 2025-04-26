Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainplatepaintingsglassphotoantiqueGlass Sauce Dish (c. 1940) by V L VanceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 905 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3088 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseDish (c. 1940) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085644/dish-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlat Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085846/flat-glass-bowl-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSmall Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086756/small-glass-bowl-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712151/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licenseBlue-green Flask (c. 1940) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088964/blue-green-flask-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor berry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView licenseFlip Glass (c. 1940) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085873/flip-glass-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseArt & wine workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12769053/art-wine-workshop-poster-templateView licenseStoneware Flask (c. 1940) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086868/stoneware-flask-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBlue-Green Flask (c. 1941) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087351/blue-green-flask-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseHands that built the future poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21545106/image-hands-sky-personView licenseCast Iron Owl Hitching Post (c. 1937) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073471/cast-iron-owl-hitching-post-c-1937-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseDish with Foot (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085645/dish-with-foot-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLow Glass Dish (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086297/low-glass-dish-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCup and Saucer (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089366/cup-and-saucer-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseWine & cheese special Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458932/wine-cheese-special-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDeep Aquamarine Bottle (c. 1941) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087672/deep-aquamarine-bottle-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseWine & cheese special editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621771/wine-cheese-special-editable-poster-templateView licensePa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by William L Antrimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067426/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572121/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licensePie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084233/pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseTea time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688316/tea-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBottle (1935/1942) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068960/bottle-19351942-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday brunch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458933/birthday-brunch-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmall Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084698/small-pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseDelicious salmon steak, png seafood illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981692/delicious-salmon-steak-png-seafood-illustration-editable-designView licenseCompote (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065191/compote-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseBegin again poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682246/begin-again-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseBed Warming Pan (c. 1941) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087330/bed-warming-pan-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood boils background, food digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982535/seafood-boils-background-food-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseEconomy Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074657/economy-pie-plate-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood boils background, food digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11984725/seafood-boils-background-food-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseGlass (1935/1942) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060709/glass-19351942-vanceFree Image from public domain license