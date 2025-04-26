rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Glass Sauce Dish (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainplatepaintingsglassphotoantique
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Dish (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Dish (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085644/dish-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flat Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Flat Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085846/flat-glass-bowl-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Small Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Small Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086756/small-glass-bowl-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Sip and Paint poster template
Sip and Paint poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712151/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView license
Blue-green Flask (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Blue-green Flask (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088964/blue-green-flask-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor berry cake design element set
Editable watercolor berry cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15265085/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView license
Flip Glass (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Flip Glass (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085873/flip-glass-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Art & wine workshop poster template
Art & wine workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12769053/art-wine-workshop-poster-templateView license
Stoneware Flask (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Stoneware Flask (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086868/stoneware-flask-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Blue-Green Flask (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Blue-Green Flask (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087351/blue-green-flask-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Hands that built the future poster template, editable vintage photography design
Hands that built the future poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21545106/image-hands-sky-personView license
Cast Iron Owl Hitching Post (c. 1937) by V L Vance
Cast Iron Owl Hitching Post (c. 1937) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073471/cast-iron-owl-hitching-post-c-1937-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Dish with Foot (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
Dish with Foot (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085645/dish-with-foot-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Low Glass Dish (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
Low Glass Dish (c. 1940) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086297/low-glass-dish-c-1940-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cup and Saucer (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
Cup and Saucer (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089366/cup-and-saucer-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Wine & cheese special Instagram post template, editable text
Wine & cheese special Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458932/wine-cheese-special-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Deep Aquamarine Bottle (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Deep Aquamarine Bottle (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087672/deep-aquamarine-bottle-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Wine & cheese special editable poster template
Wine & cheese special editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621771/wine-cheese-special-editable-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Pie Plate (c. 1936) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067426/pa-german-pie-plate-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Passover celebration Instagram post template
Passover celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572121/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084233/pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Tea time poster template, editable text and design
Tea time poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688316/tea-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bottle (1935/1942) by V L Vance
Bottle (1935/1942) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068960/bottle-19351942-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Birthday brunch Instagram post template, editable text
Birthday brunch Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458933/birthday-brunch-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Small Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084698/small-pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Delicious salmon steak, png seafood illustration, editable design
Delicious salmon steak, png seafood illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981692/delicious-salmon-steak-png-seafood-illustration-editable-designView license
Compote (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Compote (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065191/compote-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Begin again poster template, editable vintage photography design
Begin again poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682246/begin-again-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Bed Warming Pan (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Bed Warming Pan (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087330/bed-warming-pan-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Seafood boils background, food digital painting, editable design
Seafood boils background, food digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982535/seafood-boils-background-food-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Economy Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Edward White
Economy Pie Plate (c. 1937) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074657/economy-pie-plate-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Seafood boils background, food digital painting, editable design
Seafood boils background, food digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11984725/seafood-boils-background-food-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Glass (1935/1942) by V L Vance
Glass (1935/1942) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060709/glass-19351942-vanceFree Image from public domain license