Gold Brooch (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
Rococo art editable poster template, original art illustration from original art illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23059398/image-golden-frame-angelView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073212/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086391/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mug (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086411/mug-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Christmas marble Pinterest pin template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722058/christmas-marble-pinterest-pin-template-editable-designView license
Brooch (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089035/brooch-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Horoscope poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931730/horoscope-poster-templateView license
Earrings (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074628/earrings-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082130/vase-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Psychic powers poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931659/psychic-powers-poster-templateView license
Lorgnette (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075736/lorgnette-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView license
Lamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080493/lamp-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Wine Glass (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078201/wine-glass-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bowl (c. 1939) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082770/bowl-c-1939-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Sauce Dish (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081380/sauce-dish-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987314/lunar-new-year-card-templateView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082288/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Gold luxury picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200271/gold-luxury-picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
Comb (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089177/comb-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086897/sugar-bowl-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Horoscope Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055420/horoscope-facebook-story-templateView license
Purse (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062017/purse-19351942-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Horoscope Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055368/horoscope-instagram-post-templateView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073200/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073202/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Silver Cup (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063047/silver-cup-19351942-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral gold frame background, aesthetic Winter botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056329/png-aesthetic-antique-artView license
Tie Clasp (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077619/tie-clasp-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Christmas marble blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721935/christmas-marble-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Buttons (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073263/buttons-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license