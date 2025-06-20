Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0Hand Fluter (c. 1940) by Racine VernierOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 945 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3226 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePlane (c. 1940) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086477/plane-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChair (frame) (c. 1940) by George C Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085549/chair-frame-c-1940-george-brownFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRoundabout Chair (c. 1940) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086637/roundabout-chair-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseRocker (c. 1940) by Grace Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086612/rocker-c-1940-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCup and Saucer (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089366/cup-and-saucer-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15125225/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSofa (c. 1940) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086777/sofa-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseMetal Eagle (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086350/metal-eagle-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTable (c. 1940) by Warren Boothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086912/table-c-1940-warren-boothFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276081/editable-vintage-paper-collage-element-design-setView licenseMirror (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086360/mirror-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDining Room Chair (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085623/dining-room-chair-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseWater Cooler (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087120/water-cooler-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseChina Closet (c. 1940) by Josephine Pradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089093/china-closet-c-1940-josephine-pradoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseCabinet (c. 1940) by Grace Bolserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089084/cabinet-c-1940-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseTable (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086909/table-pedestal-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseCradle (c. 1940) by Harry Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089319/cradle-c-1940-harry-kingFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086200/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDrinking Fountain (c. 1940) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085750/drinking-fountain-c-1940-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical plant book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664533/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView licenseSalt Cup (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086660/salt-cup-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseComb (c. 1940) by Irene Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089176/comb-c-1940-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOrnamental Carving: Eagle and Snake (c. 1940) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086440/ornamental-carving-eagle-and-snake-c-1940-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license