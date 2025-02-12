Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamenthairjewelryHair Ornament (c. 1940) by Charles RoseOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 836 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2854 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseHair Jewelry (c. 1940) by Douglas Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085997/hair-jewelry-c-1940-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseFence (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085797/fence-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen empowering Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562734/women-empowering-instagram-post-templateView licenseEarrings and Pendant (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065851/earrings-and-pendant-c-1936-charles-enjoianFree Image from public domain licenseWomen empowering poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562736/women-empowering-poster-templateView licenseHair Ornament (c. 1940) by Douglas Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086004/hair-ornament-c-1940-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseWomen empowering Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562735/women-empowering-facebook-story-templateView licenseBit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseKids book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView licenseBracelet (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078743/bracelet-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseSilver Momento (c. 1940) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086731/silver-momento-c-1940-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseCoverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089285/coverlet-boston-town-c-1940-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseHappy anniversary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527278/happy-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089271/coverlet-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498936/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseDrie juwelen, waarvan één met slang en sinaasappel (c. 1800 - c. 1810) by Carl Friedrich Bärthelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792697/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView licenseLighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080532/lighter-mecha-for-flint-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508134/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licensePewter Flask (c. 1940) by Charles Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089518/pewter-flask-c-1940-charles-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseWomen empowering blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139726/women-empowering-blog-banner-templateView licensePincushion (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076412/pincushion-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license100k followers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499348/100k-followers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGroup of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseWedding thank you Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527276/wedding-thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMedallion and Chain (c. 1936) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067112/medallion-and-chain-c-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame iPhone wallpaper, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508422/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-architectureView licensePin and Earring Set (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067939/pin-and-earring-set-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor heart, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969707/pink-watercolor-heart-editable-background-designView licenseCast Iron Balcony (c. 1936) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064660/cast-iron-balcony-c-1936-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseMagical fairytale book fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663730/magical-fairytale-book-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086822/spur-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license