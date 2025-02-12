rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hair Ornament (c. 1940) by Charles Rose
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamenthairjewelry
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView license
Hair Jewelry (c. 1940) by Douglas Campbell
Hair Jewelry (c. 1940) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085997/hair-jewelry-c-1940-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Fence (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Fence (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085797/fence-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Women empowering Instagram post template
Women empowering Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562734/women-empowering-instagram-post-templateView license
Earrings and Pendant (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
Earrings and Pendant (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065851/earrings-and-pendant-c-1936-charles-enjoianFree Image from public domain license
Women empowering poster template
Women empowering poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562736/women-empowering-poster-templateView license
Hair Ornament (c. 1940) by Douglas Campbell
Hair Ornament (c. 1940) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086004/hair-ornament-c-1940-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Women empowering Facebook story template
Women empowering Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562735/women-empowering-facebook-story-templateView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template
Kids book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView license
Bracelet (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Bracelet (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078743/bracelet-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Silver Momento (c. 1940) by Lawrence Flynn
Silver Momento (c. 1940) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086731/silver-momento-c-1940-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Coverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089285/coverlet-boston-town-c-1940-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Happy anniversary Instagram post template, editable text
Happy anniversary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527278/happy-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089271/coverlet-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498936/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Drie juwelen, waarvan één met slang en sinaasappel (c. 1800 - c. 1810) by Carl Friedrich Bärthel
Drie juwelen, waarvan één met slang en sinaasappel (c. 1800 - c. 1810) by Carl Friedrich Bärthel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792697/image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Lighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romano
Lighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080532/lighter-mecha-for-flint-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508134/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Pewter Flask (c. 1940) by Charles Johnson
Pewter Flask (c. 1940) by Charles Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089518/pewter-flask-c-1940-charles-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Women empowering blog banner template
Women empowering blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139726/women-empowering-blog-banner-templateView license
Pincushion (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Pincushion (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076412/pincushion-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
100k followers poster template, editable text and design
100k followers poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499348/100k-followers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
Group of Hair Jewelry (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075085/group-hair-jewelry-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Wedding thank you Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding thank you Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527276/wedding-thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Medallion and Chain (c. 1936) by Dana Bartlett
Medallion and Chain (c. 1936) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067112/medallion-and-chain-c-1936-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame iPhone wallpaper, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame iPhone wallpaper, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508422/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-architectureView license
Pin and Earring Set (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Pin and Earring Set (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067939/pin-and-earring-set-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Pink watercolor heart, editable background design
Pink watercolor heart, editable background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969707/pink-watercolor-heart-editable-background-designView license
Cast Iron Balcony (c. 1936) by Stanley Mazur
Cast Iron Balcony (c. 1936) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064660/cast-iron-balcony-c-1936-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Magical fairytale book fantasy remix, editable design
Magical fairytale book fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663730/magical-fairytale-book-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
Spur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086822/spur-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license