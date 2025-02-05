Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagewindowarchitecturehousebluevintage windowvintage paperwindow drawingwatercolorGrille and Mission-House Window (Interior) (c. 1940) by Geoffrey HoltOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 927 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3164 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHouse by the sea, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12421598/house-the-sea-editable-paper-craft-collageView licenseOriginal Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067280/original-outside-door-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOne of Original Inside Doors to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067286/one-original-inside-doors-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOld Paneled Door: Outside Door to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067285/old-paneled-door-outside-door-monastery-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078052/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain licenseProperty design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985666/property-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld Paneled Doors: Main Entrance to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067284/old-paneled-doors-main-entrance-monastery-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseMonthly Newsletter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496044/monthly-newsletter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial giveaway Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496049/special-giveaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRestoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseGrief journal Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704754/grief-journal-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoors (Inside View) (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083346/doors-inside-view-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHouse & keys, real estate remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576840/house-keys-real-estate-remix-editable-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076742/image-animal-wood-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrief therapy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710410/grief-therapy-instagram-post-templateView licenseOriginal Wooden Shutters from Monastery (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076014/original-wooden-shutters-from-monastery-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseWindow Shutters and Details (c. 1939) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085237/window-shutters-and-details-c-1939-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseSideboard, Mahogany (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077090/sideboard-mahogany-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076762/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Facade of Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076743/restoration-drawing-facade-mission-house-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseOlive house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466938/olive-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoor, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198998/watercolor-building-editable-remix-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Decoration over Doorway, Facade of Mission House (1936) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070562/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseSacristy Door at Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081333/sacristy-door-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10361310/watercolor-building-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Grille (at Window) a Restoration Drawing (1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066574/iron-grille-at-window-restoration-drawing-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license