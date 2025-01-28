Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsdoorelectronicsphototoyHandled Door Latch (1940) by Alexander AndersonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1008 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3247 x 3864 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPlanetarium exhibition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599556/planetarium-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView licenseGrappling Hooks (1940) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085982/grappling-hooks-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseCourage & success quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599549/courage-success-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseShaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062775/shaker-door-latch-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHand Holds (1940) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086001/hand-holds-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover photography Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598177/discover-photography-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085674/door-knocker-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseSpace playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517612/space-playlist-poster-templateView licenseSaddler's Mallet (1940) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086643/saddlers-mallet-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Door Handles (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072098/three-door-handles-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseTravel photography Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598052/travel-photography-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084827/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseAugmented reality poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517595/augmented-reality-poster-templateView licenseRawhide Herder's Whip (1940) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086609/rawhide-herders-whip-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable delivery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597268/organic-vegetable-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSled Starting Hook (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086746/sled-starting-hook-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685972/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086819/spur-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseComputer education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596738/computer-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBootjack (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088977/bootjack-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain licenseLofi playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618679/lofi-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLatch (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083932/latch-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseHiking trails poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684280/hiking-trails-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMetal Door Lock (c. 1937) by Earl Butlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075870/metal-door-lock-c-1937-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage animal sculpture, editable home decor set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057722/vintage-animal-sculpture-editable-home-decor-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorse Head Hitching Post (1938) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080262/horse-head-hitching-post-1938-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseHappy work anniversary Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597280/happy-work-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1940) by Ben Lassenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085678/door-knocker-c-1940-ben-lassenFree Image from public domain licenseOnline courses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596653/online-courses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStrap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseForest music playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612389/forest-music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFireplace Tool (c. 1940) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085829/fireplace-tool-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseForest music playlist poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708776/forest-music-playlist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084823/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseOnline course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596652/online-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree Door Latches (c. 1938) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081944/three-door-latches-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1938) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079675/door-knocker-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license