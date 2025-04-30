Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainadultwomanpaintingstableHandwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Alfred Walbeck and Maud M HolmeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1034 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3466 x 4023 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHandwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086024/handwoven-table-cover-c-1940-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor paper mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075150/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075140/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084390/quilt-applique-pattern-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseLearn to draw blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076379/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePieced Quilt - "Star Pattern" (c. 1938) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080978/pieced-quilt-star-pattern-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license"Liberty" Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082453/liberty-glass-bottle-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A Smallerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086053/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-smallerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePrinted Textile (1940) by Dorothy Dwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086554/printed-textile-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSampler (c. 1940) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086661/sampler-c-1940-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseSanto (1936) by Maude Vallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070677/santo-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseCard for Spinning Wheel (c. 1938) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079078/card-for-spinning-wheel-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman line art, rose watercolor stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548996/woman-line-art-rose-watercolor-stickerView licenseDouble Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083352/double-star-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSpinning Wheel (c. 1938) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081725/spinning-wheel-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseRetablo (Our Lady of Carmel) (1935/1942) by Maude Vallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062574/retablo-our-lady-carmel-19351942-maude-valleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070093/coverlet-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1931) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058681/quilt-c-1931-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseHormonal health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597828/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSanto (1936) by Maude Vallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070684/santo-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity admission blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599255/university-admission-blog-banner-templateView licenseSanto (1936) by Maude Vallehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070685/santo-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain license