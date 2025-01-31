rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Save
Edit Image
textilefolk art patternfabricfolk artpatternartwatercolorvintage
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Ann Belle N Eubank
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Ann Belle N Eubank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089225/coverlet-c-1940-ann-belle-eubankFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Peterson
Handwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075139/handwoven-coverlet-detail-c-1937-fred-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Customizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay design
Customizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7510557/imageView license
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086090/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Psychology podcast blog banner template
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066313/handwoven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066297/handwoven-coverlet-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074098/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078671/bookmark-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasaway
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasaway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087243/woven-coverlet-c-1940-john-gasawayFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116128/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089227/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083310/detail-quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088332/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Novel & book cover template
Novel & book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14425479/novel-book-cover-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089246/coverlet-c-1940-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Cooking quote template for social media, editable text
Cooking quote template for social media, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21464067/cooking-quote-template-for-social-media-editable-textView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075150/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079784/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license