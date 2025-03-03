rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hinge (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourpublic domaindinosaurpaintingselectronicsphoto
Dinosaur world Instagram post template
Dinosaur world Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717138/dinosaur-world-instagram-post-templateView license
Door Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
Door Latch (1935/1942) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060185/door-latch-19351942-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Dinosaur documentary Instagram post template
Dinosaur documentary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717193/dinosaur-documentary-instagram-post-templateView license
Tin Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Tin Candle Sconce (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086956/tin-candle-sconce-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Dinosaur pun quote Instagram story template, editable design
Dinosaur pun quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14715904/dinosaur-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Lard Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Lard Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086247/lard-oil-lamp-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Christmas party Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597135/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dove (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Dove (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085694/dove-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596821/golf-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Hinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086049/hinge-butt-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Golf club Instagram post template, editable text
Golf club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597405/golf-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Decoy (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Decoy (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085592/decoy-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
February 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
February 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776141/february-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089063/butter-mold-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Comedy podcast Instagram post template
Comedy podcast Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486680/comedy-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Toleware Tin Teapot (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086986/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Christmas celebration Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas celebration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597189/christmas-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carved Pinewood Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Carved Pinewood Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082963/carved-pinewood-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Daily talk podcast Instagram post template
Daily talk podcast Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487337/daily-talk-podcast-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084096/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Cheetah wildlife, animal nature editable remix
Cheetah wildlife, animal nature editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669436/cheetah-wildlife-animal-nature-editable-remixView license
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Stove Plate (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084158/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
November 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
November 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776467/november-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084094/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Rock music album cover template
Rock music album cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740092/rock-music-album-cover-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenos
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087145/weather-vane-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party poster template, editable text and design
Dinner party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708002/dinner-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086836/spur-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Kids bike safety poster template, editable text and design
Kids bike safety poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704797/kids-bike-safety-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Skin care Instagram post template, editable text
Skin care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597884/skin-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Iron Pot Hook (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
Iron Pot Hook (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086131/iron-pot-hook-c-1940-marin-brightFree Image from public domain license
Dinosaurs design element set, editable design
Dinosaurs design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239282/dinosaurs-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087142/weather-vane-finial-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Accident insurance blog banner template, editable text
Accident insurance blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597374/accident-insurance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088932/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Kids bike safety blog banner template, editable text
Kids bike safety blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597376/kids-bike-safety-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Dinosaurs design element set, editable design
Dinosaurs design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239266/dinosaurs-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license