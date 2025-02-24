rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphoto
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Highboy (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060845/highboy-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Highboy-front and Side Views (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
Highboy-front and Side Views (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066358/highboy-front-and-side-views-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070732/secretary-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Highboy (c. 1939) by Leonard Battee
Highboy (c. 1939) by Leonard Battee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083750/highboy-c-1939-leonard-batteeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
Desk (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060073/desk-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080220/highboy-c-1938-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Highboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Highboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086029/highboy-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Highboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080244/highboy-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080218/highboy-c-1938-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Sea, sun, sand Instagram post template, editable text
Sea, sun, sand Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512764/sea-sun-sand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088877/lowboy-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Jar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086162/jar-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
Woman working on laptop , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075600/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083022/chest-drawers-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license