Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingspianomusical instrumentkeyboardHighboy (1940) by M Rosenshield von PaulinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3122 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOrchestra Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597138/orchestra-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086029/highboy-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWhat's your hobby Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597329/whats-your-hobby-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (1939) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083737/highboy-1939-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596591/music-lesson-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSlate-top Table (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086748/slate-top-table-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597380/orchestra-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080537/lowboy-c-1938-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778990/orchestra-concert-poster-templateView licenseRoll-Top Desk (c. 1953) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088884/roll-top-desk-c-1953-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347241/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDough Trough (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085693/dough-trough-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licensePianist, editable classical music collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347232/pianist-editable-classical-music-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHighboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080244/highboy-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licensePiano concert blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543895/piano-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (c. 1936) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066354/highboy-c-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseOrchestra concert Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778992/orchestra-concert-instagram-story-templateView licenseHighboy (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075212/highboy-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licensePiano border doodle, blue background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756317/piano-border-doodle-blue-background-editable-designView licenseSlate-top Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071643/slate-top-table-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licensePrivate music lesson blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539911/private-music-lesson-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChest (c. 1939) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083005/chest-c-1939-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10704287/watercolor-grand-piano-editable-remix-designView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072873/armchair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10809660/watercolor-grand-piano-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGate-leg Table (c. 1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066102/gate-leg-table-c-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10412568/watercolor-grand-piano-editable-remix-designView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085470/candle-stand-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884732/watercolor-grand-piano-editable-remix-designView licenseChair-table (1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073574/chair-table-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10809941/watercolor-grand-piano-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDining Table (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065481/dining-table-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810152/watercolor-grand-piano-editable-remix-designView licenseChair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073517/chair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884734/watercolor-grand-piano-editable-remix-designView licenseWing Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072614/wing-chair-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10809860/watercolor-grand-piano-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077034/shelf-clock-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10809514/watercolor-grand-piano-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDough Trough (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085695/dough-trough-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license