Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitpaintingsHead of a Negro (c. 1940) by Mina LowryOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 940 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3207 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseFigurine (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085813/figurine-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseHitching Post Finial (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086066/hitching-post-finial-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseFigurine (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085816/figurine-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrince Charles Spaniel (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086535/prince-charles-spaniel-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseHitching Post Finial (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086064/hitching-post-finial-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCat Saving Bank (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085537/cat-saving-bank-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licensePink cloud head png, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808181/pink-cloud-head-png-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseWhirligig (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087173/whirligig-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseToby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086957/toby-figure-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085594/dancing-doll-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Pilgrim (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060529/figurehead-pilgrim-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085822/figurehead-hercules-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFigure (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079867/figure-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMantle Ornament (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080568/mantle-ornament-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCorn Husk Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065237/corn-husk-doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseFisherman and Woman (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074876/fisherman-and-woman-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFigure of Napolean (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079914/figure-napolean-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseDraped Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074476/draped-figure-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseMadonna and Child (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080558/madonna-and-child-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait Bust (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068040/portrait-bust-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHorse and Rider (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083767/horse-and-rider-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license