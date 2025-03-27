Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingscottonphotorugcc0Historical Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Arlene PerkinsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 910 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3023 x 3987 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView licenseStar of Bethlehem Quilt (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry and Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086833/star-bethlehem-quilt-c-1940-mina-lowry-and-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496865/astrology-facebook-story-templateView licenseBedspread (c. 1941) by Arlene Perkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087335/bedspread-c-1941-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496866/astrology-blog-banner-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076652/quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775507/spring-sale-poster-templateView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775502/spring-sale-instagram-story-templateView licenseApplique Bedspread (c. 1941) by Charlotte Winter and Arlene Perkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087293/applique-bedspread-c-1941-charlotte-winter-and-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408750/spring-sale-blog-banner-templateView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086551/printed-cotton-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseHistorical Printed Cotton (1940) by D Davinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086048/historical-printed-cotton-1940-davinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable coquette pink dessert design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298368/editable-coquette-pink-dessert-design-element-setView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086054/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775508/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseCotton Thread Scarf (c. 1938) by Walter W Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079431/cotton-thread-scarf-c-1938-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Arlene Perkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087973/printed-textile-c-1941-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licensePrinted and Woven Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068087/printed-and-woven-cotton-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713096/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086530/printed-cotton-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseEditable coquette pink dessert design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288965/editable-coquette-pink-dessert-design-element-setView licenseKerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork auction Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A Smallerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086053/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-smallerFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseJerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080392/jerga-carpet-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseWall Paper Design (c. 1939) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085137/wall-paper-design-c-1939-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseBoho decor blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408646/boho-decor-blog-banner-templateView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076571/printed-cotton-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cozy winter botanical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15859023/editable-cozy-winter-botanical-design-element-setView licenseCoverlet (1935/1942) by Arlene Perkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059868/coverlet-19351942-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058942/editable-vintage-people-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089111/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain license