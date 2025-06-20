rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Historical Printed Cotton (1940) by D Davin
Save
Edit Image
facepatternpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornament
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086530/printed-cotton-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086054/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A Smaller
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A Smaller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086053/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-smallerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086551/printed-cotton-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
Cotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083207/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086549/printed-cotton-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563932/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Historical Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Arlene Perkins
Historical Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Arlene Perkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086045/historical-printed-cotton-c-1940-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Paper (1935/1942) by Holger Hansen
Wall Paper (1935/1942) by Holger Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063704/wall-paper-19351942-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Historical Printed Cotton (c. 1939) by Esther Hansen
Historical Printed Cotton (c. 1939) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083756/historical-printed-cotton-c-1939-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Cotton Chintz (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Cotton Chintz (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086540/printed-cotton-chintz-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Rug (c. 1940) by Dorothy Kiernan
Rug (c. 1940) by Dorothy Kiernan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086642/rug-c-1940-dorothy-kiernanFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Cotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
Cotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083209/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimet
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086044/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubrano-and-zimetFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542059/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Printed Textile (1935/1942) by Edward Kibbee
Printed Textile (1935/1942) by Edward Kibbee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062001/printed-textile-19351942-edward-kibbeeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Textile (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Printed Textile (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086554/printed-textile-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552165/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087965/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license