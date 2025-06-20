Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepatternpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamentHistorical Printed Cotton (1940) by D DavinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 600 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2048 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086530/printed-cotton-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086054/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A Smallerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086053/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-smallerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086551/printed-cotton-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083207/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086549/printed-cotton-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563932/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistorical Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Arlene Perkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086045/historical-printed-cotton-c-1940-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Paper (1935/1942) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063704/wall-paper-19351942-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseHistorical Printed Cotton (c. 1939) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083756/historical-printed-cotton-c-1939-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Cotton Chintz (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086540/printed-cotton-chintz-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseRug (c. 1940) by Dorothy Kiernanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086642/rug-c-1940-dorothy-kiernanFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseCotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083209/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086044/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubrano-and-zimetFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNeedlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542059/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licensePrinted Textile (1935/1942) by Edward Kibbeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062001/printed-textile-19351942-edward-kibbeeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Textile (1940) by Dorothy Dwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086554/printed-textile-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552165/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087965/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCommemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license