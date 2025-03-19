rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingselectronicslizardphoto
Coffee Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597644/coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089096/chopping-knife-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Health tracker planner templates
Health tracker planner templates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670531/health-tracker-planner-templatesView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087142/weather-vane-finial-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Green snake illustration, digital art editable design
Green snake illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Gecko pun quote Instagram story template, editable design
Gecko pun quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716613/gecko-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Axe Socket (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Pa. German Axe Socket (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086446/pa-german-axe-socket-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708102/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Door Stop (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Door Stop (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085691/door-stop-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Passion quote Instagram post template
Passion quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730191/passion-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Hinge (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Hinge (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086031/hinge-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708329/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Axe Socket (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Pa. German Axe Socket (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086444/pa-german-axe-socket-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Back to school blog banner template, editable text
Back to school blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597398/back-school-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Memorial Money Bank (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Memorial Money Bank (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086331/memorial-money-bank-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Iron Pot Hook (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
Iron Pot Hook (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086131/iron-pot-hook-c-1940-marin-brightFree Image from public domain license
Wild lizard background, African safari digital paint
Wild lizard background, African safari digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044730/wild-lizard-background-african-safari-digital-paintView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Discover photography Instagram post template, editable text
Discover photography Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598177/discover-photography-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clamp Pincushion (1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Clamp Pincushion (1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089137/clamp-pincushion-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Elementary school poster template, editable text and design
Elementary school poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681522/elementary-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by William High
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087008/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-william-highFree Image from public domain license
Elementary school Instagram post template, editable text
Elementary school Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597317/elementary-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Indian Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Indian Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060976/indian-weather-vane-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Europe travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Europe travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613656/cartoon-europe-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087531/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Game streaming Instagram post template, editable text
Game streaming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597065/game-streaming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066755/jug-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Lifestyle quote Instagram post template
Lifestyle quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730367/lifestyle-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Cream Pitcher (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070198/cream-pitcher-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Fresh seafood poster template, editable text and design
Fresh seafood poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563203/fresh-seafood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088977/bootjack-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain license
July 2024 calendar mobile wallpaper template
July 2024 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775327/july-2024-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083839/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
February 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
February 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776141/february-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Stoneware Jug (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Stoneware Jug (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086883/stoneware-jug-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Pet shop Instagram post template, editable text
Pet shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11818485/pet-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Serpent Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Lloyd Broome
Serpent Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Lloyd Broome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081406/serpent-weather-vane-c-1938-lloyd-broomeFree Image from public domain license