Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
Printed Textile (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Editable flyer mockup design
Cuff Link (c. 1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Runner (1939) by Dorothy Dwin
Door mat mockup, editable design
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Bandbox (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Pin (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Jar (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
Valentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable design
Historic Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Suzanne Roy
Pink peony pattern background, editable watercolor flower design
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimet
Pink peony pattern, editable watercolor flower design
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by John Gasaway
Watercolor pink peony desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Orange flower pattern background, Summer aesthetic, editable design
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
New Year greeting Instagram post template, editable text
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
Pink rose border background, aesthetic flower collage, editable design
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rug (c. 1940) by Dorothy Kiernan
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Pink peony pattern, editable watercolor flower design
Piece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
