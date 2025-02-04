Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepatrioticfabric patternfacefabricpatternpersonartvintageHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A SmallerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 911 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3110 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFabric Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12547431/fabric-effectView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086044/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubrano-and-zimetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable fabric face mask mockup, floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977763/editable-fabric-face-mask-mockup-floral-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Masonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083760/hooked-rug-c-1939-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain licenseFabric Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12565105/fabric-effectView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Miltohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089269/coverlet-c-1940-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain licenseCommodity trading Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925540/commodity-trading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseEconomic growth Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925537/economic-growth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925538/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable triangle flag mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10859906/editable-triangle-flag-mockup-psdView licensePrinted Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086555/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseStop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903997/stop-brexit-now-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseFabric Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552777/fabric-effectView licenseBaby's Hood (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Margaret Goldenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085365/babys-hood-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006907/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086054/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969832/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006796/thanksgiving-recipe-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086530/printed-cotton-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseOnline course Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710155/online-courseView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074558/dress-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain licenseStop brexit now, woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903996/stop-brexit-now-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseCalico (c. 1936) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064479/calico-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licensePrinted Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing trends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925536/marketing-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHandspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075137/handspun-bedspread-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, UK election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944390/vote-now-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseBlock Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, UK election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947349/vote-now-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089244/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseFamily dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969795/family-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license