Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamentphotorugtapestryHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest CapaldoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1142 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3334 x 3504 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086555/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by E A Smallerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086053/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-smallerFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086539/printed-cotton-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseHistorical Printed Cotton (1940) by D Davinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086048/historical-printed-cotton-1940-davinFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseBandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseHistorical Printed Cotton (c. 1939) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083756/historical-printed-cotton-c-1939-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086530/printed-cotton-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086551/printed-cotton-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713096/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087965/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564333/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086044/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubrano-and-zimetFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseHistorical Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Arlene Perkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086045/historical-printed-cotton-c-1940-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Miltohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089269/coverlet-c-1940-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licensePrinted Textile (1935/1942) by Edward Kibbeehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062001/printed-textile-19351942-edward-kibbeeFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup element, Ludovit Cordak's landscape painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544201/png-art-blank-space-copyView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087943/printed-cotton-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license