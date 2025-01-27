Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodpatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingschairphotoHitchcock Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve SherlockOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 898 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3065 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseHitchcock Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086070/hitchcock-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor summer isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992578/watercolor-summer-isolated-element-setView licenseEmpire Chair (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085800/empire-chair-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseFeels like home Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9918693/feels-like-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoston Rocker (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088988/boston-rocker-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseHitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060857/hitchcock-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmpire Chair (American) (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085804/empire-chair-american-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor summer isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992647/watercolor-summer-isolated-element-setView licenseHitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060868/hitchcock-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089510/patchwork-quilt-c-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoston Rocker (1940) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088985/boston-rocker-1940-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSample of Calico (c. 1941) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088035/sample-calico-c-1941-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060860/hitchcock-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licensePatchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061573/patchwork-quilt-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseChess tournament Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597420/chess-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062966/side-chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071614/van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-collage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCalico (c. 1941) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087416/calico-c-1941-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseSummer escape poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568220/summer-escape-poster-templateView licenseWall Painting (Restoration Drawing) (c. 1940) by Raymond E Noblehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087103/wall-painting-restoration-drawing-c-1940-raymond-nobleFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseHitchcock Armchair (c. 1937) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075234/hitchcock-armchair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Genevieve Sherlockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059531/chair-19351942-genevieve-sherlockFree Image from public domain licenseSummertime png element, editable beach umbrella collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214682/summertime-png-element-editable-beach-umbrella-collage-remixView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089297/coverlet-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597464/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHomespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086086/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986831/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseHitchcock Rocker (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066393/hitchcock-rocker-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986641/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSettle-table (c. 1940) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086677/settle-table-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license