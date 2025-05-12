rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hoop (c. 1940) by Jean Gordon
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingslampsketchphoto
Creative idea sticker, mixed media editable design
Creative idea sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703461/creative-idea-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Combination Lamp/Candle Holder (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
Combination Lamp/Candle Holder (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089199/combination-lampcandle-holder-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Clayton Braun
Lamp (c. 1940) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086231/lamp-c-1940-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Oil Lamp (1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Glass Oil Lamp (1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085953/glass-oil-lamp-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Plant delivery poster template, editable text and design
Plant delivery poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578296/plant-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hoop (1935/1942) by Nicholas Acampora
Hoop (1935/1942) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060904/hoop-19351942-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Hoop Skirt (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Hoop Skirt (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075273/hoop-skirt-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Hotel deals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView license
Dish (c. 1940) by Joseph Mitry
Dish (c. 1940) by Joseph Mitry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085647/dish-c-1940-joseph-mitryFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Betty Lamp and Stand (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall
Betty Lamp and Stand (c. 1940) by Claude Marshall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085422/betty-lamp-and-stand-c-1940-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991370/love-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-hand-drawn-editable-designView license
Dish (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Dish (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085643/dish-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089350/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView license
Cape (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
Cape (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085516/cape-c-1940-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Marine life poster template, editable text and design
Marine life poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614720/marine-life-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Dana
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086242/lamp-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563253/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Cap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhard
Cap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085505/cap-c-1940-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain license
Emotional support animal Instagram post template, editable text
Emotional support animal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599990/emotional-support-animal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
Lamp (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086217/lamp-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Lamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086234/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tubular Hand Lamp (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Tubular Hand Lamp (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087033/tubular-hand-lamp-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Lamp (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086216/lamp-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tumbler (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Tumbler (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087031/tumbler-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Dana
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089332/cream-pitcher-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542131/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Lamp (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
Lamp (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066852/lamp-c-1936-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802461/png-art-artwork-caneView license
Flip (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicer
Flip (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085874/flip-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license