Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingslampsketchphotoHoop (c. 1940) by Jean GordonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 912 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3112 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCreative idea sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703461/creative-idea-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseCombination Lamp/Candle Holder (c. 1940) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089199/combination-lampcandle-holder-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Clayton Braunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086231/lamp-c-1940-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Oil Lamp (1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085953/glass-oil-lamp-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licensePlant delivery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578296/plant-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHoop (1935/1942) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060904/hoop-19351942-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseHoop Skirt (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075273/hoop-skirt-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView licenseDish (c. 1940) by Joseph Mitryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085647/dish-c-1940-joseph-mitryFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBetty Lamp and Stand (c. 1940) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085422/betty-lamp-and-stand-c-1940-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991370/love-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-hand-drawn-editable-designView licenseDish (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085643/dish-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089350/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower paper craft blue background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView licenseCape (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085516/cape-c-1940-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain licenseMarine life poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614720/marine-life-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086242/lamp-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563253/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseCap (c. 1940) by Dorothy M Gerhardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085505/cap-c-1940-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain licenseEmotional support animal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599990/emotional-support-animal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086217/lamp-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086234/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTubular Hand Lamp (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087033/tubular-hand-lamp-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086216/lamp-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTumbler (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087031/tumbler-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089332/cream-pitcher-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseCrane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542131/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by Burton Ewinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066852/lamp-c-1936-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with A weary pilgrim painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802461/png-art-artwork-caneView licenseFlip (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085874/flip-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license