Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageabstract watercolorpublic domainabstract ruganimal abstractbirdsfolkpublic domain folk artabstractHooked Rug (c. 1940) by Charlotte AngusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 855 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2917 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVisit China Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272909/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmbroidered Rug (c. 1937) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074697/embroidered-rug-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseHighlights of china Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272902/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrewel Embroidered Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070193/crewel-embroidered-chair-seat-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseBird facts Instagram post template, editable patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18848705/bird-facts-instagram-post-template-editable-patterned-designView licenseChair Seat (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069136/chair-seat-19351942-suzanne-chapmanFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseFour Textile Samples (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085915/four-textile-samples-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070650/sampler-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain licenseFolk festival Instagram post template, editable patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18848531/folk-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-patterned-designView licenseHistoric Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseValance for Tester (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087051/valance-for-tester-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827042/natural-beauty-poster-templateView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087269/woven-coverlet-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseMexican art design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239780/mexican-art-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseEmbroidered Fukusahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628544/embroidered-fukusaFree Image from public domain licenseMexican art design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239762/mexican-art-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseLog Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069310/log-cabin-quilt-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13093246/china-travel-poster-templateView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076279/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103634/explore-asia-poster-templateView licenseTextile (c. 1937) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077609/textile-c-1937-john-osterFree Image from public domain licensePng owl aesthetic bird collage remix art with harp on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135944/png-owl-aesthetic-bird-collage-remix-art-with-harp-transparent-backgroundView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089400/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1940-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWall Stencil (1935/1942) by Mildred E Benthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063731/wall-stencil-19351942-mildred-bentFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089271/coverlet-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBedspread (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085405/bedspread-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane frame background, gold glittery editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713726/japanese-crane-frame-background-gold-glittery-editable-designView licensePiecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490848/pieceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor blue jay bird illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858361/watercolor-blue-jay-bird-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseSection of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076917/section-bed-curtain-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license