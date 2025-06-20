rawpixel
Hooked Rug (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Visit China Instagram post template
Embroidered Rug (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Highlights of china Instagram post template
Crewel Embroidered Chair Seat (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Bird facts Instagram post template, editable patterned design
Chair Seat (1935/1942) by Suzanne Chapman
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Four Textile Samples (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
Sampler (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterling
Folk festival Instagram post template, editable patterned design
Historic Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Valance for Tester (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Natural beauty poster template
Woven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Mexican art design element set, editable design
Embroidered Fukusa
Mexican art design element set, editable design
Log Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
China travel poster template
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Explore Asia poster template
Textile (c. 1937) by John Oster
Png owl aesthetic bird collage remix art with harp on transparent background
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Charlotte Angus
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Wall Stencil (1935/1942) by Mildred E Bent
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Japanese crane frame background, gold glittery editable design
Piece
Watercolor blue jay bird illustration editable design, community remix
Section of Bed Curtain (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
