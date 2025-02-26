rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hot Coal Carrier (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotoantiquecan
Realistic stapler editable mockup element, office stationery
Realistic stapler editable mockup element, office stationery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12004367/realistic-stapler-editable-mockup-element-office-stationeryView license
Currier's Shaving Knife (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Currier's Shaving Knife (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089383/curriers-shaving-knife-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Plastic surgery Instagram post template
Plastic surgery Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688633/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-templateView license
Bit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barks
Bit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Quality checked Instagram post template
Quality checked Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView license
Miner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Miner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086341/miners-lamp-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Save the birds Instagram post template, editable text
Save the birds Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574439/save-the-birds-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085431/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Brewery's beer fest poster template, editable text and design
Brewery's beer fest poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12648555/brewerys-beer-fest-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spiral Hay Fork (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Spiral Hay Fork (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088167/spiral-hay-fork-c-1941-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text
Art class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085435/bit-c-1940-regliFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template, editable text
Painting class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Joseph Glover
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Joseph Glover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087143/weather-vane-c-1940-joseph-gloverFree Image from public domain license
Break the rules poster template, editable minimal design
Break the rules poster template, editable minimal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20478285/break-the-rules-poster-template-editable-minimal-designView license
Hot Coal Carrier (c. 1939) by Edith Miller
Hot Coal Carrier (c. 1939) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083784/hot-coal-carrier-c-1939-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Clapper (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
Clapper (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089138/clapper-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086528/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Barbershop poster template, editable text and design
Barbershop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998616/barbershop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086525/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Party invitation poster template, editable text
Party invitation poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714102/party-invitation-poster-template-editable-textView license
Bit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Bit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088949/bit-and-countersink-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810493/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811119/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Perforated Tin Lantern (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Perforated Tin Lantern (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089507/perforated-tin-lantern-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license