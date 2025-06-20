rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Improved Splint (c. 1940) by John Lang
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphototextantiquespoon
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stove Lid Lifter (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
Stove Lid Lifter (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077479/stove-lid-lifter-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain license
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087078/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086241/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving closure Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving closure Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598285/thanksgiving-closure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073299/candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Candlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085489/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Vase (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Vase (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087064/vase-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Memorial Money Bank (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Memorial Money Bank (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086331/memorial-money-bank-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Christmas menu Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas menu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597010/christmas-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Toby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086957/toby-figure-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Dolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065576/dolphin-candlestick-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Coffee, anywhere Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee, anywhere Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498366/coffee-anywhere-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pipe (c. 1940) by John Hall
Pipe (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089529/pipe-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Kids cooking class Instagram post template
Kids cooking class Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452681/kids-cooking-class-instagram-post-templateView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087062/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Hot chocolate Instagram post template
Hot chocolate Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271208/hot-chocolate-instagram-post-templateView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Art class editable logo, minimal line art design
Art class editable logo, minimal line art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076619/art-class-editable-logo-minimal-line-art-designView license
Sausage Stuffer and Funnel (1940) by Albert Rudin
Sausage Stuffer and Funnel (1940) by Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086666/sausage-stuffer-and-funnel-1940-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089354/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085504/candlestick-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Tavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulis
Tavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086937/tavern-sign-temperance-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Hall
Glass Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085956/glass-candlestick-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license