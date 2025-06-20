Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphototextantiquespoonImproved Splint (c. 1940) by John LangOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 865 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2952 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStove Lid Lifter (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyballhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077479/stove-lid-lifter-c-1937-adelaide-dyballFree Image from public domain licenseDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVase (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087078/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086241/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving closure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598285/thanksgiving-closure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073299/candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085489/candlestick-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVase (c. 1940) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087064/vase-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseButter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMemorial Money Bank (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086331/memorial-money-bank-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas menu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597010/christmas-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086957/toby-figure-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065576/dolphin-candlestick-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee, anywhere Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498366/coffee-anywhere-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePipe (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089529/pipe-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseKids cooking class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452681/kids-cooking-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVase (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087062/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseHot chocolate Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271208/hot-chocolate-instagram-post-templateView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseArt class editable logo, minimal line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076619/art-class-editable-logo-minimal-line-art-designView licenseSausage Stuffer and Funnel (1940) by Albert Rudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086666/sausage-stuffer-and-funnel-1940-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089354/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085504/candlestick-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseTavern Sign: "Temperance" (c. 1940) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086937/tavern-sign-temperance-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085956/glass-candlestick-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license