Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotobottleantiquecc0Inkwell (c. 1940) by Frank FumagalliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 948 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3237 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInkwell (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066502/inkwell-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInkwell (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075322/inkwell-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWine of Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667531/wine-italy-poster-templateView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086234/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licensePreserve Jar (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086526/preserve-jar-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086233/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719696/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlown Glass - Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088945/blown-glass-pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseMug (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086419/mug-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14465968/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseToddy Glass (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086960/toddy-glass-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086468/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086470/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseSea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseInkwell (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080315/inkwell-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071959/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228776/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseStatuette of a Dog (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077401/statuette-dog-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228775/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licensePaper Weight (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076234/paper-weight-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228768/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065031/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseFlask (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065997/flask-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228772/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076085/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065046/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228771/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseCordial Glass (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065227/cordial-glass-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant perfume bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301193/editable-elegant-perfume-bottle-design-element-setView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065056/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license