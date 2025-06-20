Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesportsartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsspiralphotoantiqueInkwell (c. 1940) by Isadore GoldbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 932 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3181 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAstronaut in space surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672524/astronaut-space-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseInkwell (1935/1942) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060982/inkwell-19351942-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut and rocket surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663611/astronaut-and-rocket-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseStencilled Inkwells (c. 1940) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086835/stencilled-inkwells-c-1940-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseRunning challenge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571582/running-challenge-instagram-post-templateView licenseInkwell (c. 1936) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066501/inkwell-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseTravel-themed collage with 'Create New Memories' in bold text editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22554450/travel-themed-collage-with-create-new-memories-bold-text-editable-designView licenseToleware Tin Tea Caddy (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086982/toleware-tin-tea-caddy-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseCigar Store Indian (1938) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079290/cigar-store-indian-1938-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994386/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089344/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGemel Bottle (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085944/gemel-bottle-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licensePark run poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486987/park-run-poster-templateView licenseInkwell (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080315/inkwell-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073263/buttons-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseHouse of art blog banner template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23270510/image-sky-light-personView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089367/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseJudo for everyone Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596782/judo-for-everyone-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086162/jar-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseSports club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040041/sports-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseCrock with Cover (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089374/crock-with-cover-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseFight night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597516/fight-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085311/turks-head-mold-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal running day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568609/global-running-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseKas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075600/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089353/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseGolf sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040033/golf-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseKas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13014404/play-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089364/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseKarate class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596448/karate-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseMixed martial arts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597903/mixed-martial-arts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license