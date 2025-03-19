rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Iron Pot Hook (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingselectronicslizardphoto
Coffee Instagram post template, editable text
Coffee Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597644/coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088977/bootjack-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain license
Health tracker planner templates
Health tracker planner templates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670531/health-tracker-planner-templatesView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Harding
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085868/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
Green snake illustration, digital art editable design
Green snake illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085339/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Gecko pun quote Instagram story template, editable design
Gecko pun quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716613/gecko-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Hinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Hinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086049/hinge-butt-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708102/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wrought Iron Banister Bracket (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Wrought Iron Banister Bracket (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078364/wrought-iron-banister-bracket-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Passion quote Instagram post template
Passion quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730191/passion-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Stone Jar (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
Stone Jar (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086867/stone-jar-c-1940-marin-brightFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708329/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
Wrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082400/wrought-iron-pot-hooks-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Back to school blog banner template, editable text
Back to school blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597398/back-school-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Fireplace Tool (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
Fireplace Tool (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085829/fireplace-tool-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Wild lizard background, African safari digital paint
Wild lizard background, African safari digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044730/wild-lizard-background-african-safari-digital-paintView license
Conestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by John Petrucci
Conestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by John Petrucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083176/conestoga-axe-holder-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain license
Discover photography Instagram post template, editable text
Discover photography Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598177/discover-photography-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079945/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Elementary school poster template, editable text and design
Elementary school poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681522/elementary-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Grappling Hooks (1940) by Alexander Anderson
Grappling Hooks (1940) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085982/grappling-hooks-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Elementary school Instagram post template, editable text
Elementary school Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597317/elementary-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felix
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085329/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Europe travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Europe travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613656/cartoon-europe-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085328/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Game streaming Instagram post template, editable text
Game streaming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597065/game-streaming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kettle Tilter (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Kettle Tilter (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083883/kettle-tilter-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Lifestyle quote Instagram post template
Lifestyle quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730367/lifestyle-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080165/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Fresh seafood poster template, editable text and design
Fresh seafood poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563203/fresh-seafood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Iron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Iron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075376/iron-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
July 2024 calendar mobile wallpaper template
July 2024 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775327/july-2024-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklem
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079955/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
February 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
February 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776141/february-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Rocking Chair (c. 1942) by John Price and Marin J Bright
Rocking Chair (c. 1942) by John Price and Marin J Bright
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088667/rocking-chair-c-1942-john-price-and-marin-brightFree Image from public domain license
Pet shop Instagram post template, editable text
Pet shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11818485/pet-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hinge (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
Hinge (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086031/hinge-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license