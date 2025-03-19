Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingselectronicslizardphotoIron Pot Hook (c. 1940) by Marin J BrightOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 983 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3235 x 3951 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCoffee Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597644/coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBootjack (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088977/bootjack-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain licenseHealth tracker planner templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670531/health-tracker-planner-templatesView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085868/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseGreen snake illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085339/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseGecko pun quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716613/gecko-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseHinge Butt (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086049/hinge-butt-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708102/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWrought Iron Banister Bracket (c. 1937) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078364/wrought-iron-banister-bracket-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licensePassion quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730191/passion-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseStone Jar (c. 1940) by Marin J Brighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086867/stone-jar-c-1940-marin-brightFree Image from public domain licenseExotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708329/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082400/wrought-iron-pot-hooks-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597398/back-school-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFireplace Tool (c. 1940) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085829/fireplace-tool-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseWild lizard background, African safari digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044730/wild-lizard-background-african-safari-digital-paintView licenseConestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by John Petruccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083176/conestoga-axe-holder-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover photography Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598177/discover-photography-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079945/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseElementary school poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681522/elementary-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGrappling Hooks (1940) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085982/grappling-hooks-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseElementary school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597317/elementary-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085329/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Europe travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613656/cartoon-europe-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085328/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseGame streaming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597065/game-streaming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKettle Tilter (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083883/kettle-tilter-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseLifestyle quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730367/lifestyle-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseHand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080165/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseFresh seafood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563203/fresh-seafood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075376/iron-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseJuly 2024 calendar mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775327/july-2024-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079955/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseFebruary 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776141/february-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1942) by John Price and Marin J Brighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088667/rocking-chair-c-1942-john-price-and-marin-brightFree Image from public domain licensePet shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11818485/pet-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHinge (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086031/hinge-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license