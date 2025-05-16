rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Iron Bank (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbankphoto
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087543/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526468/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Table (pedestal) (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086909/table-pedestal-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526333/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Bootjack (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088987/bootjack-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Toy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084990/toy-iron-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526338/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087554/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
Play time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507714/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Pa. German Rocking Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089478/pa-german-rocking-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Puffer fish head man editable design, community remix
Puffer fish head man editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView license
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080057/grain-scoop-c-1938-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Banking ads Instagram post template, editable text
Banking ads Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478586/banking-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
Trivet (c. 1942) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088726/trivet-c-1942-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Spring Wedding Instagram post template
Spring Wedding Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671304/spring-wedding-instagram-post-templateView license
Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083645/glass-bottle-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Hatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083718/hatchel-flax-comb-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Self study, creative education remix, editable design
Self study, creative education remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104777/self-study-creative-education-remix-editable-designView license
Cast Iron Bank: Merry go Round (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
Cast Iron Bank: Merry go Round (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085534/cast-iron-bank-merry-round-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Farm & kids book cover template
Farm & kids book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView license
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Frances Godfrey and LeRoy Griffith
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Frances Godfrey and LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084214/pickle-jar-c-1939-frances-godfrey-and-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Farm life Instagram post template
Farm life Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828602/farm-life-instagram-post-templateView license
Parlor Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Parlor Chair (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089489/parlor-chair-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Love celebration Instagram post template, editable text
Love celebration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596734/love-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cat Saving Bank (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Cat Saving Bank (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085537/cat-saving-bank-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantine
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1940) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086134/iron-hitching-post-c-1940-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Dance lessons blog banner template, editable text
Dance lessons blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597161/dance-lessons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Iron Negro Bank (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Iron Negro Bank (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086140/iron-negro-bank-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon school play watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon school play watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613553/cartoon-school-play-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Cast Iron Mule Bank (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
Cast Iron Mule Bank (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087453/cast-iron-mule-bank-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage finance editable collage element set
Vintage finance editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589928/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView license
Needlepoint Slippers (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
Needlepoint Slippers (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086408/needlepoint-slippers-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Vintage finance editable collage element set
Vintage finance editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590175/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView license
Cast Iron Toy: Artillery Bank (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
Cast Iron Toy: Artillery Bank (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073479/cast-iron-toy-artillery-bank-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain license
Marriage Instagram post template
Marriage Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671297/marriage-instagram-post-templateView license
Mechanical Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Milton Bevier
Mechanical Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Milton Bevier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086325/mechanical-toy-bank-c-1940-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain license