Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanpublic domainportraitadultpaintingsIron Negro Bank (c. 1940) by Paul PoffinbargerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 870 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2968 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082983/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073455/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseWilliam Penn Carving (c. 1938) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082311/william-penn-carving-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073767/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed dancing remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMuffin Pan (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086402/muffin-pan-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseMechanical Artillery Bank (c. 1940) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086334/mechanical-artillery-bank-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseStreet cap editable mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12638878/street-cap-editable-mockup-fashion-designView licenseDrinking Cup (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085746/drinking-cup-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseRed Grunge Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537925/photo-filter-effectView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup png element, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981690/tattoo-mockup-png-element-editable-mans-back-designView licenseToy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable man's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981047/tattoo-mockup-editable-mans-back-designView licenseDouble Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079682/double-faced-negro-head-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseMen's grooming routine, creative collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8841429/mens-grooming-routine-creative-collage-editable-designView licenseToy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseCool boy cartoon collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258721/cool-boy-cartoon-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082030/toy-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain licenseRainy season insurance event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543068/rainy-season-insurance-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrick Bank (c. 1939) by Edward W Buechnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085001/trick-bank-c-1939-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain licenseCool African American man, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253599/cool-african-american-man-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085822/figurehead-hercules-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable finger's tattoo mockup, body paint designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967156/editable-fingers-tattoo-mockup-body-paint-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075249/hitching-post-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseDepression Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104242/depression-instagram-post-templateView licenseShip's Sternpiece (c. 1939) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084590/ships-sternpiece-c-1939-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licensePoster editable mockup, tattooed man holding signhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415530/poster-editable-mockup-tattooed-man-holding-signView licensePoodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076509/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseGalileo Galilei editable poster template with portrait of Galileo Galileihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050097/galileo-galilei-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-galileo-galileiView licenseFigurehad: "Solomon Piper" (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065931/figurehad-solomon-piper-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseSymphony of Genius template with portrait of Beethoven, original illustration from Joseph Karl Stieler, editable text and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119307/png-hand-faceView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074770/figurehead-hercules-c-1937-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseMen's grooming routine background, creative collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8842520/mens-grooming-routine-background-creative-collage-editable-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Shepherd Boy (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076064/pa-german-chalkware-shepherd-boy-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license