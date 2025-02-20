rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Peter Connin
Save
Edit Image
woodcrossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsjewelrysymbol
Spring getaway Instagram post template
Spring getaway Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972721/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074910/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram post template
Spring sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000433/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Fence (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Fence (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085797/fence-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brooch (c. 1938) by Peter Connin
Brooch (c. 1938) by Peter Connin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078754/brooch-c-1938-peter-conninFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView license
Ornamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
Ornamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086448/ornamental-wood-carving-eagle-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
Spring fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900199/spring-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mahogany Shelf (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrell
Mahogany Shelf (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086287/mahogany-shelf-c-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
Summer fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526855/summer-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Ford
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Filippo Porreca and Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085867/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-filippo-porreca-and-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Happy anniversary Instagram post template, editable text
Happy anniversary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527278/happy-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Bracelet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069023/bracelet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Spring fashion collection poster template, editable text and design
Spring fashion collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551598/spring-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Harding
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085868/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance blog banner template, editable text
Summer fragrance blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526850/summer-fragrance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Fence (c. 1938) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstiel
Fence (c. 1938) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstiel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079854/fence-c-1938-helen-alpiner-blumenstielFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900187/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083547/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Jewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086178/jewelry-button-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Spring fashion collection blog banner template, editable text
Spring fashion collection blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551602/spring-fashion-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cast Iron Bank: Merry go Round (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
Cast Iron Bank: Merry go Round (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085534/cast-iron-bank-merry-round-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Spring fashion collection Instagram post template, editable text
Spring fashion collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11562772/spring-fashion-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Combination Lamp/Candle Holder (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
Combination Lamp/Candle Holder (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089199/combination-lampcandle-holder-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Spring fashion collection Instagram post template, editable text
Spring fashion collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551597/spring-fashion-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Vincent McPharlin
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Vincent McPharlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074884/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-vincent-mcpharlinFree Image from public domain license
Wedding thank you Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding thank you Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527276/wedding-thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cast Iron Fruit Jar (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
Cast Iron Fruit Jar (c. 1940) by Doris Hollingsworth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085530/cast-iron-fruit-jar-c-1940-doris-hollingsworthFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085866/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Sewing Bird (1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Sewing Bird (1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086678/sewing-bird-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Easter celebration blog banner template
Easter celebration blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461251/easter-celebration-blog-banner-templateView license
Ring (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
Ring (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086611/ring-c-1940-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Colorful 3D icon set, editable element set
Colorful 3D icon set, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496594/colorful-icon-set-editable-element-setView license
Cast Iron Cresting (c. 1936) by Samuel Faigin
Cast Iron Cresting (c. 1936) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064717/cast-iron-cresting-c-1936-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license