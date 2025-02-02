rawpixel
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
personartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotovaseantique
Positive parenting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689768/positive-parenting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083837/jar-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086162/jar-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089344/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Small Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084698/small-pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089367/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Water Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087112/water-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443872/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Positive parenting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949374/positive-parenting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Positive parenting Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689764/positive-parenting-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Jar (1940) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086153/jar-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (probably 1940) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086168/jar-probably-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Water Pitcher (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087131/water-pitcher-c-1940-jessie-youngsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195203/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Crock with Cover (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089374/crock-with-cover-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stone Jar (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086867/stone-jar-c-1940-marin-brightFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Invalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083818/invalids-feeding-cup-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Positive parenting blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689772/positive-parenting-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Jar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066655/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Small Pot (c. 1953) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088901/small-pot-c-1953-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074877/five-gallon-churn-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Floral balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349664/floral-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075469/jar-c-1937-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086993/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license