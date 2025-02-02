Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotovaseantiqueJar (c. 1940) by Carl BuergernissOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 991 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3313 x 4011 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPositive parenting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689768/positive-parenting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJar (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083837/jar-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic vase design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView licensePreserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081137/preserving-jar-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic vase design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView licenseJar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086162/jar-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089344/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSmall Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084698/small-pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089367/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWater Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087112/water-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443872/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensePositive parenting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949374/positive-parenting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensePositive parenting Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689764/positive-parenting-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJar (1940) by Dorothy Dwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086153/jar-1940-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (probably 1940) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086168/jar-probably-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1940) by Jessie M Youngshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087131/water-pitcher-c-1940-jessie-youngsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195203/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock with Cover (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089374/crock-with-cover-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStone Jar (c. 1940) by Marin J Brighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086867/stone-jar-c-1940-marin-brightFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseInvalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083818/invalids-feeding-cup-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licensePositive parenting blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689772/positive-parenting-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066655/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSmall Pot (c. 1953) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088901/small-pot-c-1953-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFive Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074877/five-gallon-churn-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseFloral balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349664/floral-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075469/jar-c-1937-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086993/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license