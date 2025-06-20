rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolorpublic domainfoodpaintingsphotoantique
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085311/turks-head-mold-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Lobster friday Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Lobster friday Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23230795/png-animal-fishView license
Shell Shaped Flask (c. 1940) by Raymond McGough
Shell Shaped Flask (c. 1940) by Raymond McGough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086707/shell-shaped-flask-c-1940-raymond-mcgoughFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Doll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Doll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083332/dolls-hat-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Parade Torch (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Parade Torch (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084192/parade-torch-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
Pitcher (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089550/pitcher-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Cup in the Shape of a Shell
Cup in the Shape of a Shell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14276619/cup-the-shape-shellFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Cow Bell (c. 1940) by Georgina King
Cow Bell (c. 1940) by Georgina King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089298/cow-bell-c-1940-georgina-kingFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Witch Ball (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Witch Ball (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078208/witch-ball-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085103/wall-painting-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887562/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView license
Whale Oil Can (c. 1940) by Hugh Ryan
Whale Oil Can (c. 1940) by Hugh Ryan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087162/whale-oil-can-c-1940-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887623/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Miner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Miner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086341/miners-lamp-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887521/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073287/buttons-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852644/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Bowl (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvis
Bowl (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069947/bowl-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10562690/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076534/powder-horn-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852430/watercolor-humpback-whale-png-element-editable-environment-remixView license
Flat Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vance
Flat Glass Bowl (c. 1940) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085846/flat-glass-bowl-c-1940-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Clam clam invertebrate ammunition.
Clam clam invertebrate ammunition.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15187461/clam-clam-invertebrate-ammunitionView license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Clams clam invertebrate ammunition.
Clams clam invertebrate ammunition.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15187477/clams-clam-invertebrate-ammunitionView license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
Pa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080751/pa-german-cider-jug-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Toy: Artillery Bank (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
Cast Iron Toy: Artillery Bank (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073479/cast-iron-toy-artillery-bank-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852536/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView license
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083485/fire-bucket-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license