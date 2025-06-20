Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsskateboardphotobottleantiqueJug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino and Winifred LutenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 983 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3357 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJug (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086195/jug-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseNew release Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597294/new-release-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (1940-1941) by John Tarantino and Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086183/jug-1940-1941-john-tarantino-and-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseWine of Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667531/wine-italy-poster-templateView licenseWater Cooler (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087120/water-cooler-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseSkater for life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597328/skater-for-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086895/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseSkateboard competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597783/skateboard-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCider Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083086/cider-jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719696/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083505/flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526818/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJar (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086151/jar-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseKids sports club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526804/kids-sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiniature Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084019/miniature-flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseFlask (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066011/flask-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseJug (for Wine, Cider, or Vinegar) (c. 1941) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087905/jug-for-wine-cider-vinegar-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseUrban skateboard graffiti wall mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20257593/urban-skateboard-graffiti-wall-mockup-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083875/jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14465968/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFreedom fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597813/freedom-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089333/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseSea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseBatter Jug (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078582/batter-jug-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571595/surfing-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228776/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseCreamer (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070175/creamer-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseSummer surf party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571534/summer-surf-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license