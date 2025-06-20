rawpixel
Kettle (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Pennsylvania Fat Lamp (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Kettle (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felix
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porreca
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Foot Scraper (1937) by Milton Grubstein
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Trivet (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Snow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Rush Light Holder (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Weather Vane - Eagle (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
Head (Top of Hitching Post) (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Cast Iron Andiron (c. 1941) by Milton Grubstein
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
George Washington Flat Iron Stand (c. 1936) by Milton Grubstein
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1936) by Milton Grubstein
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Silver Salver (c. 1936) by Milton Grubstein
