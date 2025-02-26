rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lamp (c. 1940) by S Brodsky
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domainpaintingsglasslampphotobottleantique
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087176/whale-oil-lamp-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087062/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228776/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Vase (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Vase (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087064/vase-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Editable pink coquette design element set
Editable pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087179/whale-oil-lamp-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228775/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086241/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228768/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Lamp (1936) by John Dana
Lamp (1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066903/lamp-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Victorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059178/png-20th-century-antique-artView license
Dolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Dolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065576/dolphin-candlestick-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058006/editable-victorian-glassware-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072269/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228771/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086523/powder-horn-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228772/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Celery Holder (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
Celery Holder (c. 1936) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064848/celery-holder-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228773/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087078/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant perfume bottle design element set
Editable elegant perfume bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301192/editable-elegant-perfume-bottle-design-element-setView license
Wine Glass (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
Wine Glass (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087209/wine-glass-c-1940-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719696/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Candlestick (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085504/candlestick-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228770/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Fisk
Vase (c. 1936) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072296/vase-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15216421/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069933/bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant perfume bottle design element set
Editable elegant perfume bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301179/editable-elegant-perfume-bottle-design-element-setView license
Goblet (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capelli
Goblet (c. 1936) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066171/goblet-c-1936-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant perfume bottle design element set
Editable elegant perfume bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301190/editable-elegant-perfume-bottle-design-element-setView license
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Candlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073374/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant perfume bottle design element set
Editable elegant perfume bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301178/editable-elegant-perfume-bottle-design-element-setView license
Mortar (c. 1940) by Walter Praefke
Mortar (c. 1940) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086379/mortar-c-1940-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
Editable magic potion bottle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228767/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license