Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageroseflowerplanttreepersonartwatercolourflower bouquetLace and Straw Bonnet (c. 1940) by Henry De WolfeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1056 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3382 x 3842 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085754/dress-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088962/bonnet-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085729/dress-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (1935/1942) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059224/bonnet-19351942-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseHat (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075166/hat-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085727/dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWedding Bonnet (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072529/wedding-bonnet-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Columbus Simpsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076006/opera-hood-c-1937-columbus-simpsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072889/babys-cap-c-1937-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640089/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085737/dress-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445506/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLeather Shoe (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086267/leather-shoe-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354711/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087370/bonnet-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHat Mannequin and Bonnet (c. 1937) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075181/hat-mannequin-and-bonnet-c-1937-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of a Lady Holding a Book (ca. 1740-49) by Attributed to George Beare and Studio assistant of George Bearehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123513/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1940) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089115/cigar-store-indian-c-1940-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseDaily quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473131/daily-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMan's Shirt (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075780/mans-shirt-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license