Lamp (c. 1940) by Lawrence Phillips
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663261/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087176/whale-oil-lamp-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663185/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072299/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087062/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077516/sugar-bowl-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Victorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Covered Compote (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065255/covered-compote-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
Pa. German Spice Jar (c. 1938) by Betty Jean Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080847/pa-german-spice-jar-c-1938-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086894/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517148/antique-museum-instagram-post-templateView license
Lamp (1935/1942) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069236/lamp-19351942-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070639/salt-cellar-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070634/salt-cellar-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Institution of arts logo editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050396/png-person-artsView license
Compote (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065198/compote-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
Brewery's beer fest poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12648555/brewerys-beer-fest-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071752/spark-lamp-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Upcoming events editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157708/image-lion-animal-peopleView license
Chalkware Urn with Fruit and Birds (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069146/chalkware-urn-with-fruit-and-birds-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Expressionism Facebook post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23306918/image-person-art-vintageView license
Ornamental Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086439/ornamental-oil-lamp-c-1940-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563253/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Lard Lamp (c. 1937) by Max Soltmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075693/lard-lamp-c-1937-max-soltmannFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499709/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Glass (1935/1942) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060689/glass-19351942-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lamp (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080471/lamp-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Sip and Paint poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712151/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086217/lamp-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license