Lamp (c. 1940) by Clayton Braun
artwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingslampsketchmug
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071437/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
PNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086233/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Creative idea sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703461/creative-idea-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Silver Mug (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071238/silver-mug-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Emotional support animal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599990/emotional-support-animal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086461/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086457/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Passover celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572121/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Cat disease Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599904/cat-disease-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mug (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086411/mug-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086466/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Living room photo frame editable mockup, wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682685/living-room-photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086993/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Passover seder Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572114/passover-seder-instagram-post-templateView license
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1940) by Lucille Manson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089372/crockery-pitcher-c-1940-lucille-mansonFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612455/cartoon-dog-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086991/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Lantern (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086232/lantern-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086967/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848776/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Tumbler (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087031/tumbler-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Sketch poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543218/sketch-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086470/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086468/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Glass Water Pitcher (c. 1940) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085972/glass-water-pitcher-c-1940-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086460/pitcher-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Tea label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488838/tea-label-template-editable-designView license
Mug (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086419/mug-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license