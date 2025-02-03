Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugphotobottlecupLantern (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell GerkeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2835 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseSandstone Holy Water Font (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086673/sandstone-holy-water-font-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511034/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085834/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseFlatiron Stand (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085882/flatiron-stand-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085835/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511060/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseLeather Shoe (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086267/leather-shoe-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licensePNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView licenseIndividual Container for Indian's Daily Portion of Food (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086106/image-art-watercolour-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseFiremark (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085838/firemark-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseCooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513763/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086806/spur-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseCooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514104/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseMiner's Chair - Hand Made (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086344/miners-chair-hand-made-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseCooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779020/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSilver Beaker with Handles (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084626/silver-beaker-with-handles-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseFence (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085797/fence-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView licenseLavabo (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086246/lavabo-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseBeer garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696127/beer-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnare Drum (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086779/snare-drum-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseFree flow beer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931734/free-flow-beer-facebook-post-templateView licenseMiner's Candlestick (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086343/miners-candlestick-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084779/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseBeer glasses background, aesthetic digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043929/beer-glasses-background-aesthetic-digital-paintView licenseCarved Stone was Basin (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082970/carved-stone-was-basin-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseThermal bottle mockup, outdoor activityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7634022/thermal-bottle-mockup-outdoor-activityView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084778/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseMug & bottle mockup, outdoor activityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7634246/mug-bottle-mockup-outdoor-activityView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086466/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseCooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514090/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCovered Mug (c. 1936) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070062/covered-mug-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseStone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084793/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license